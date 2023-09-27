20 drug dealers arrested, more than 19 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, Sep 27 (APP):The district police arrested 20 drug dealers and recovered more than 19 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Mandra police held Salma Bibi and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from her possession.

Similarly, Damyal police nabbed Ashfaq Ahmed and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from his custody and 1.8 kg drugs was recovered from Naeem and 1.8 kg was recovered from Bilal.

Meanwhile, Airport police arrested Shahbaz and recovered 1.4 kg drug from his possession and 600 grams of charas was recovered from Waseem.

Naseerabad police arrested Ali Niaz and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession and same quantity was recovered from Omar Niaz while, 1.2 kg drug was recovered from Parvaz and 510 grams of charas from Hazim.

Following operation, Rawat police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Abdul Jabbar.

Saddar Wah police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Umar Ali and 400 grams of charas was recovered from Shahid and 400 grams of charas from Iftikhar.

Race Course police nabbed Asad and recovered 800 grams of charas from his possession.

Bani police arrested Kamran and recovered 560 grams of charas from his possession and 510 grams of charas was recovered from Hassan Ali.

R.A Bazar police recovered 520 grams of charas from Saqib and 250 grams of chars from Kashif and 350 grams of charas from Maqsood.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciating the performance of police teams said that the outlaws would be brought to justice.