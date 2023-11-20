20 % construction work of HFH completed: Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, Nov 20 (APP): Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that around 20 per cent of the reconstruction and renovation work of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had been completed while the remaining work would be completed by February 20.

During a visit to the HFH and Benazir Bhutto Hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and CEO Health Dr Ijaz Ahmed, he said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was personally monitoring the ongoing work of the HFH and the project hopefully will be completed by the deadline set for its completion.

The minister informed that the work of the upgradation of 100 government hospitals across Punjab was underway and all necessary resources were being utilized to provide the best healthcare facilities to the residents of the province.

He said that Holy Family Hospital was being converted into a modern hospital and for the first time in history a hospital was being closed for three months to complete reconstruction and renovation work.

Dr. Jamal Nasir further said that Rs 100 million would be provided for the reconstruction and repair of Benazir Bhutto’s physiotherapy and psychiatric ward.

He said that the work on revamping of OPD of BBH was going on for Rs106 million while Rs 110 million would be provided to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to complete the repair work of the building.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the process of handing over the custody of Maternal and Child Hospital Rawalpindi to Punjab was in progress and the Punjab government was interested in converting the hospital into a general hospital.

He said that plans were being made to establish a burn centre in the Red Crescent Hospital.