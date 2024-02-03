20 candidates, 13 independents contesting for NA-53, Rawalpindi-II Constituency

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP): As many as 20 candidates including 13 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while a total 401,376 registered voters including 207,590 males and 193,786 females will use their right to franchise on the election day.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Raja Qamar ul Islam is contesting the election from NA-53 while Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan as an independent and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Taimoor Khalid is in the run. Muhammad Arif is Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s candidate for NA-53.

According to details, all arrangements have been finalized by the administration for the general elections and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-53.

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order. As many as 329 polling stations including 77 male, 76 female and 176 combined will be set.

There will be a total of 852 polling booths in Rawalpindi-II, NA-52 constituency. Under the polling scheme of NA-53, out of a total 3380 staff, there are 347 presiding officers with 1791 assistant presiding officers while 896 polling officers and 346 assistants will also perform their duties on the election day.

According to a Commissioner’s office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Liaquat Ali Chatta had also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit, he said adding that all possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements were also being finalized for the sensitive polling stations, he added.