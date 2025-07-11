2 vehicle thieves arrested

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Nishatabad police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, three rickshaws and other times from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that SHO Nishatabad Police Station Malik Imran, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested two vehicle lifters including ring leader Muhammad Ramzan and his accomplice Ashraf who were wanted to the police in dozens of cases.

The police so far traced out 31 cases and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, three rickshaws, two mobile phones, two pistols, cash of Rs. 122,000 and other items worth Rs. 1.038 million from them.

The accused were sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.