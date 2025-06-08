2 suspects involved in mobile snatching arrested

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 08 (APP): In a targeted operation, Soldier Bazaar Police in District East arrested two suspects allegedly involved in multiple mobile phone snatching incidents.

According to spokesperson for district East Police on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the suspects and recovered a snatched mobile phone along with cash from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Subhan and Ramzan Ali. A case has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Subhan is a habitual offender and was previously listed among the most wanted criminals in the police records. He has served jail time in connection with similar offenses in the past.