2 suspects arrested for raping minor

HYDERABAD, Apr 23 (APP): The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14 years old mentally challenged girl.

The Baldia police produced the suspects Shahid Baloch and Nadeem Baloch before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate VI and obtained a 3-day physical remand of the suspects.

According to the police, the incident happened on April 10 in Samanabad area while its FIR was lodged on April 21 on complaint of Ramzan Lashari, father of alleged victim Malika Lashari.

The complainant claimed that her daughter went to buy confectionery from a shop. The accused persons lured her to give her cash as an Eid gift.

Taking notice of the incident, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had asked the jurisdiction’s police to register the case and to apprehend the suspects.