2-member gang held for vehicle break-ins, motorcycle theft in twin cities

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Friday claimed to have rounded up a two-member gang allegedly involved in stealing valuables from parked vehicles and committing motorcycle theft across the twin cities.

According to a police spokesman, the Cantt Police arrested the suspects after examining hundreds of CCTV footage clips. Investigators managed to trace one of the gang members through distinctive footwear seen in surveillance recordings.

He said the arrested men were found involved in dozens of incidents of robbery, motorcycle theft and vehicle break-ins in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles and five laptops allegedly stolen from parked cars.

The spokesman added that the suspects would break car windows in parking areas to steal laptops and other valuables. “The accused will be sent to court with solid evidence to ensure their conviction,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali appreciated the Cantt Police and said that those depriving citizens of their property would not escape the law, reaffirming the commitment to intensify action against criminal elements.