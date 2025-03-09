19.9 C
2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP):The Race Course Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang of bike lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from them.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Race Course Police on a tip-off raided the place of accused Elia Patras and Zubair, and caught them red-handed with nine stolen motorcycles.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali appreciated the Race Course Police and directed them to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so they should be given maximum punishment from the court.
