2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP):The Race Course Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang of bike lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from them.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Race Course Police on a tip-off raided the place of accused Elia Patras and Zubair, and caught them red-handed with nine stolen motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali appreciated the Race Course Police and directed them to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so they should be given maximum punishment from the court.