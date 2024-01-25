2 killed, several injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): At least two people died and ten sustained injuries in a university bus and passenger van head-on collision near Qazi Ahmed Road, Jona Mori, in Nawabshah on Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesman, “The accident occurred when a university bus turned turtle due to fog; as a result, two people lost their lives on the spot and injured 10 others,” a private news channel reported.

According to rescuers, the collision took place due to dense fog.

Rescuers said the bus was badly damaged.

The injured were shifted to various nearby hospitals.

Some of the injured were listed as being in critical condition.

