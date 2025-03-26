30.5 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash
Domestic

2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash

25
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP): Two persons were killed and two others injured in a clash between two rival groups in Gujar Khan on Wednesday.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesman said according to initial information, the firing incident between the two groups took place due to a previous enmity.

The dead identified as Shahzeb and Ehtesham belonged to one side, while the injured Umar and Bilal were from the other side.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gujar Khan along with contingent reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital, while the police cordoned off the crime scene for collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the double murder incident and ordered to immediately arrest the accused involved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan