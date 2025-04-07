34.9 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 7, 2025
Domestic

2 girls killed, 2 others injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, Apr 07 (APP):Two girls were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that four girls, residents of Chak No.54-JB were riding a motorcycle on Aminpur Bungalow Road when their two-wheeler struck against a tractor trolley near Randhawa Chowk.
As a result, Noor Fatima (14) d/o Muhammad Zafar and Tanzeela (18) d/o Muhammad Lateef received serious injuries and died on the spot while Ayesha (7) d/o Muhammad Ashfaq and Eman (10) d/o Shafqat were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.
Investigation was underway.
