2 girls killed, 2 others injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, Apr 07 (APP):Two girls were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that four girls, residents of Chak No.54-JB were riding a motorcycle on Aminpur Bungalow Road when their two-wheeler struck against a tractor trolley near Randhawa Chowk.

As a result, Noor Fatima (14) d/o Muhammad Zafar and Tanzeela (18) d/o Muhammad Lateef received serious injuries and died on the spot while Ayesha (7) d/o Muhammad Ashfaq and Eman (10) d/o Shafqat were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation was underway.