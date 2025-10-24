2 gangs of motorcycle thieves busted, 8 bikes recovered

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 24 (APP):The Potohar Division Police have carried out operations against street criminals and motorcycle thieves, arresting five suspects belonging to two separate gangs and recovering eight stolen and snatched bikes along with Rs 25,000 in cash.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Friday, the Wah Saddar Police busted a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen bikes.

Similarly, the Naseerabad Police also apprehended a three-member gang linked to street crime and vehicle theft, recovering three motorcycles and Rs 25,000 from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said the arrested accused would be challaned in court on the basis of solid evidence.

He added that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the clutches of law.