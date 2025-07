- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 28 (APP):Satellite Town police claimed on Monday to have arrested two female drug peddlers and recovered 1.74 kilogram hashish from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Farzana and Gul Zahra and recovered

1.2 kg and 540 gram hashish from them, respectively.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf emphasized that no leniency would be shown

to those involved in drug trade.