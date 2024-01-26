2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi

Tragic accident
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):At least two people died on the spot and another one suffered critical injuries when a bike they were traveling on was hit by a speeding Rawalpindi-bound bus on Friday morning.
Rescue sources informed that the bus was en route when it hit a motorcycle while taking a sharp turn near the IGP road.
As a result, two people lost their lives, a private news channel reported.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The police reached the spot and started a search for the bus driver, who fled the scene quickly after the accident.
Police officials said they had seized the bus and were investigating the incident.

