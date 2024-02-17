2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

NATHIAGALI, Feb 17 (APP):Director General of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Snow Festival in Nathiagali.

While talking to media GDA spokesperson said that over five thousand participants expected to flock to Nathiagali from all across the country, in addition to those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the festival promises a diverse range of entertainment, including skiing, snow games, the famed Mushkpuri Snow Trek, mesmerizing magic shows, captivating Rabab performances, concert extravaganzas, thrilling snow hiking, Ayubia zip-lining adventures, and a lot of other engaging activities.

In addition, renowned artists Rahma Ali and Shahid Malang from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present with their musical expertise during the concert segment of the festival.

DG Shah Rukh emphasized the GDA’s commitment to boosting tourism through winter season events, which have captured the interest of youth from various cities across the nation. Annually, after the first snowfall, the GDA organizes such events in the picturesque Galyat Valley to attract tourists, highlighting the region’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

He underscored the abundant tourism potential in Galyat, asserting that initiatives like these not only promote tourism but also foster development and generate employment opportunities within the region.