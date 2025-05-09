29.9 C
Domestic

2 criminal gangs busted, 7 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, May 09 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted two gangs of criminals involved in street crimes, including bike lifters, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other valuables from them.
According to the police spokesman, the Mandra Police nabbed three suspects involved in street crime incidents.
Besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, an amount of Rs 70,000 and mobile phones snatched from citizens along with weapons were recovered from them.
Similarly, the New Town Police also arrested a gang of two accused involved in motorcycle theft incidents.
Five stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.
