2 clean water mega projects worth Rs 14.5bln prepared for Sargodha

SARGODHA, Oct 03 (APP): On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared two mega projects worth Rs. 14.5 billion to ensure clean drinking water supply for Sargodha city.

According to the Commissioner’s spokesperson here, the PC-1 documents of both projects were presented during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jehanzaib Awan on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO Municipal Corporation Majid bin Ahmed, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, SE Public Health Engineering, Irrigation officials, and other concerned departments attended the session.

Briefing the meeting, MD WASA said the first PC-1 proposes to increase the canal water flow from the current 8 cusecs to 27 cusecs, for which a reference has already been forwarded to the Secretary Irrigation. The water will be purified through two mechanized treatment plants before being supplied to residents.

He said that the second PC-1 includes the installation of new tube wells along with the rehabilitation of old supply lines to reduce water shortages and improve overall distribution. “Both projects are currently at the draft stage and will be finalised after approval from the Punjab Planning and Development Department,” the WASA MD added.

Officials at the meeting shared technical and administrative suggestions while reviewing the practical, technical, and public health aspects of the schemes.

On the occasion, the commissioner emphasized that the projects had been designed in line with the city’s growing population needs and would be executed with transparency and urgency.

The DC reaffirmed that clean water provision remains a top priority of the Punjab government, and the district administration will extend full support for timely execution.

The projects are expected to move into the implementation phase later this year, once P&D grants final approval. Further details will be shared after the approval process.