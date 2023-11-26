2 brick-kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Environment Protection Department has sealed two brick-kilns on the charge of their operation without zigzag technology.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said in a statement here on Sunday that vigorous campaign was launched against brick-kilns which were running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution and smog during winter.

He said that tams of the Environment Protection Department were fully active in the field and they were regularly checking industrial untis and brick kilns.

On Sunday, these teams checked two kilns in Chak No. 420-GB and found them running without zigzag technology. Therefore, premises of these kiln houses were sealed and further action against their owners was under progress, he added.