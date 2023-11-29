1st Inter Division Punjab Football Cup from Dec 7

Sargodha, Nov 29 (APP): The 1st Inter-division Punjab Football Cup under the auspices of Sports Department
would be played at the Football Stadium Company Bagh from December 7 to 11.
All nine divisional teams from across Punjab will participate in the tournament.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Divisional Sports Officer Nisar Haq said that all possible arrangements were being finalized to make the tournament memorable.
He said that under the vision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, all available
resources were being utilized for the promotion of sports and encouragement of players.

