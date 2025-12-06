19th International Pakistan Physiological Conference held at BMC, emphasis AI and research

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 06 (APP):The 19th International Pakistan Physiological Conference, organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Physiological Society (PPS), Balochistan Chapter, held at Bolan Medical College (BMC), bringing together leading physiologists, researchers, clinicians, and academics from across Pakistan and abroad.

The conference provided a platform for experts to share contributions in Physiology, Integrative Medicine, Biomedical Sciences, and Translational Research, with a strong emphasis on innovation and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into medical practice.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Prof. Dr. Rashid Mahmood, President of the Pakistan Physiological Society (PPS), Dr. Nargis Haider, Chief Organizer of the conference and Prof. Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, Principal of Bolan Medical College

Other distinguished participants included Dr. Samia Khan Niazi, Vice Principals Prof. Dr. Ilyas Baloch and Dr. Ismatullah Kakar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Azeem, Dr. Sahibzada Rahmatullah, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Prof. Naseer Ahmed Bangulzai, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Mazhar, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Bangulzai, Dr. Safia Mengal, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Majeed, Prof. Dr. Yaseen Bazai, and Dr. Inayat Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal BMC Prof. Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar expressed his delight that the Pakistan Physiological Conference was being held after a gap of 20 years.

He highlighted the modern models prepared by students from various departments and noted the significant rise in student enrollment, far exceeding the college’s original capacity of 150 students.

Prof. Kakar urged students to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits, stressing that perseverance and collaboration between students and teachers are vital for success. He assured that BMC is committed to equipping students with cutting-edge research and knowledge, declaring that “our students are second to none.”

He also addressed societal challenges, pointing to rising negativity and calling for the promotion of positive activities to counter it.

Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Ilyas Baloch emphasized the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, noting that two to three AI-focused projects have already been initiated at the government level.

He said the integration of AI into medicine would modernize the sector, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care, underscoring the importance of collaboration between academia and government to achieve these goals.

The successful hosting of the 19th International Pakistan Physiological Conference at Bolan Medical College marks a milestone for Balochistan’s academic and medical community. It reflects the province’s commitment to advancing scientific research, fostering innovation, and preparing the next generation of medical professionals to meet contemporary challenges.