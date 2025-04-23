33.8 C
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP):The City Traffic Police Peshawar has taken strict action against 198 drivers for allowing students to travel on the rooftops of vehicles.
Following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Haroon Rasheed Khan, the education team of City Traffic Police conducted a special campaign in different sectors of the city.
Drivers were fined for endangering students by allowing them to travel on vehicle rooftops. The education team also raised awareness among students about the dangers and risks of such unsafe travel.
CTO Haroon Rasheed Khan directed officials to continue strict enforcement against this dangerous practice.
He urged citizens to avoid rooftop travel as it can result in fatal accidents. He further stated that legal action will be taken without any leniency against those drivers who allow passengers, especially students, to sit on rooftops.
The CTO also instructed traffic officials to intensify the ongoing crackdown to ensure the safety of students and the general public.
