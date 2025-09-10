192kg hashish seized in Jalalpur Pirwala, two held

- Advertisement -

Jalal pur pir wala , Sep 10 (APP):The Motorway Police foiled a major drug-smuggling bid and recovered 192 kilograms of hashish from a suspicious car on the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, the operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off. The police set up a blockade, intercepted the suspected vehicle, and recovered the contraband concealed in secret compartments. Two accused were taken into custody on the spot.

SSP Motorway Police Rana Sarfraz Ahmad commended the team for the successful operation, stating that Motorway Police would not allow any illegal activity on the national highways. He reiterated the force’s resolve to keep the highways free from all criminal activities and to play an active role in eliminating the menace of drugs from society.