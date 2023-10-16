19 more dengue cases reported

RAWALPINDI, Oct 16 (APP):As many as 19 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,955.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases,14 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban area, two each from Kahutta and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that presently 105 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 72 were confirmed cases while 1,882 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 29 FIRs, issued tickets to five, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 55,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 9,021 houses and found larvae in 320 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 2,780 places, the teams found larvae at 76 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He said during last three weeks, daily 20 to 25 patients were brought to the allied hospitals.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue fever patients would decrease with changing weather conditions in the coming days.