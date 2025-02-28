18.8 C
19 law violators held

SARGODHA, Feb 28 (APP):District police on Friday arrested 19 criminals across the district.
According to a spokesperson, police conducted a crackdown against law violators and rule breakers and arrested 19 criminals namely as Aslam, Suleman, Zaheer, Shamus, Touqeer, Taimoor, Umer, Afzal, Afzaal, Gul Shah, Khaleel, Atiq and others besides recovering of 1.5 kg of hashish,266 grams of opium,1 kg of ice,56 liters of liquor,12 liters of wine, two pistols, three guns, two kalashankove and 66 bullets from their possessions.
Further investigation was underway.
