19 KP districts declared free of illegal foreigners: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, Nov 14 (APP): Nineteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been declared free of illegal foreigners, according to a spokesperson for the provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday.

The spokesman told APP that a recent re-survey had revealed that the districts of Hangu, Shangla, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Battagram, Tank, D.I. Khan, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad, Torghar, Kolai Palas, Buner, Swabi, Waziristan Upper, North Waziristan, Upper Kohistan, Mansehra, and Kohistan Lower no longer have any undocumented foreign nationals residing within their respective jurisdictions.

In five districts – Upper Chital, Swat, Nowshehra, Orakzai, and Karak – the number of illegal immigrants was found to be between one and ten, the spokesman said. Mardan and Chitral Lower districts have 30 illegal immigrants each, while Mohmand, Bajaur, Malakand, and Kurram have between 50 and 100.

The spokesman stated that five districts – Haripur, Bannu, Waziristan Lower, Kohat, and Khyber – have over 100 to 500 illegal foreigners. Peshawar district, with over 500 undocumented immigrants, will be repatriating them soon. The total number of illegal foreigners in these districts is 18,665.

The provincial government has been working to address the issue of illegal immigration and has taken steps to repatriate undocumented foreigners. The government has also been working to strengthen border security to prevent illegal entry into the country.