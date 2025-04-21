18th International UMR Conference 2025 on April 22, 23 at PMC

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP):Peshawar Medical College is set to host the 18th International Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference on April 22–23, under the theme “United for Health: Research, Policy and Practice.”

The event aims to bring together undergraduate researchers from across Pakistan and abroad to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and participate in academic competitions and interactive workshops.

The two-day conference will feature poster and verbal competitions, research quizzes, and skill-building workshops. Renowned health experts and researchers will also grace the occasion with their insights and presence.

The event will conclude with an award distribution ceremony to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of the participating students.