18 student showcase their innovative projects at USKT

SIALKOT, Dec 20 (APP): As many as 18 students of 12 universities displayed their innovative and research projects at a show, organised by the Sialkot University, at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), here on Wednesday. Other educational institutions including National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Gujrat also collaborated for organising the event.

The IEEE Student Branch at the University of Sialkot (USKT), led by Dr. Sabeen Javaid, proudly presented the IEEE PIE 2023, an event that epitomised innovation and academic brilliance. The main event of the IEEE PIE 2023 was the closing ceremony, which was attended by Ms. Kanwal Cheema, chief executive officer (CEO) of My Impact Meter, USKT Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younas and Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob.

They presented prizes to the winning and runners-up students.

The event was organised with active support of MG Motors, Rehmatul-Lilalameen Real Estate Agency, Metro EVs Bikes, and Yemek.