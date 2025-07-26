18 shops sealed, 10 arrested for sugar overpricing

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 26 (APP):On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, price control magistrates launched a rigorous week-long crackdown against sugar overpricing in Sargodha from July 16 to July 24.

According to a spokesman for district administration, price control magistrates conducted 513 inspections of shops during the campaign. As a result, 5 FIRs were registered, 18 shops were sealed, and 10 individuals were arrested.

In wholesale markets, 11 violations were reported while authorities registered 2 FIRs, sealed 4 shops, arrested one shopkeeper, and imposed fines amounting to Rs 220,000.

He said at the retail level, 502 violations were identified, leading to 3 FIRs, sealing of 14 shops, arrest of 9 individuals, and imposition of Rs 515,000 in fines. DC Muhammad Waseem reiterated his commitment to ensuring the provision of essential commodities at official prices.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against hoarders and profiteers.