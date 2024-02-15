18 power thieves held

SARGODHA, Feb 15 (APP):As many as 18 power pilferers were caught from different parts of the district by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

A spokesman for FESCO told APP here on Thursday that special team of circle office raided in area of Kot Fareed Sub-division and caught 10 power pilferers.They included, Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Lateef, Munshi Khan, Kainat Mubasshar, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Rakha, Maqsood Ahmad, Salamat Ali, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Azeem.

Similarly, power pilferer Muhammad Shafiq was caught from the area of Tariqabad Subdivision, Muhammad Naseer from Muhammadi Colony, Abdur Razzaq, Muhammad Ajmal, Sarwar Anwar and Muhammad Zubair from Mohallah Islam Pura of Jhalchakian Subdivision while Muhammad Shafique and Ashfaq Ahmad were caught from Tariq Abad Subdivision.

He informed the accused were stealing electricity through meter tampering,

Applications for the registration of cases against these pilferers were forwarded to the police concerned,while further investigation was underway.