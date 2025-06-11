18 outlaws including six absconders arrested, drugs recovered

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Kohsar, Ramna, Noon, Khanna and Kirpa police stations arrested 12 individuals involved in various criminal activities and recovered narcotics, liquor, and illegal weapons from their possession on Wednesday.

A police spokesman told APP that the arrested accused were found with 1,032 grams of heroin, 220 grams of hashish, 135 grams of ice, 10 bottles of liquor, and six pistols along with ammunition. Separate cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigations are underway.

He said that, in addition, six absconders were arrested during a special campaign launched for the apprehension of proclaimed offenders and fugitives from justice.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified its crackdown on crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and security in the federal capital.

He said that the Islamabad Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens, and no individual involved in unlawful activities will be spared.