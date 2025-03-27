28.3 C
18 more arrested in crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies
Domestic

18 more arrested in crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies

48
RAWALPINDI, Mar 27 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police during the ongoing crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies arrested 18 more accused involved in the illegal activity on Thursday.
Cylinders, motors and other equipment used for gas refilling were also recovered the accused, the police spokesman said.
The arrested accused included Zakir, Aamir, Obaid, Haider, Danish, Tariq, Sardar Wali, Waheed, Liaquat, Umair, Yasin, Zohaib, Bilawal, Hekmat, Asghar, Shahzad, Dilshad and Faheem.
The crackdown initiated against those endangering the lives of citizens on the orders of Punjab Government would continue until the elimination of illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies from across the district, the spokesman said.
