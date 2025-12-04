18 arrested in crackdown on illegal kidney transplant networks

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a major crackdown against illegal kidney transplant networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, uncovering the involvement of five organized groups engaged in unlawful organ transplantation.

According to FIA officials on Thursday, 18 suspects have been arrested over the past year, while five illegal transplant centers have been sealed during the operations. Investigations revealed that patients in need of kidney transplants were being charged between Rs. 4 to 5 million per procedure.

Authorities disclosed that patients from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar were mostly shifted to Rawalpindi for surgeries, whereas medical samples of both patients and donors were collected in Peshawar. It was further revealed that most agents and surgeons involved in the illegal trade belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the crackdown, four illegal centers operating in residential houses in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan were sealed. It was also disclosed that setting up such a center costs approximately Rs. 3 million and to avoid detection, these facilities were often established inside private homes.

The investigation found that patients were charged up to Rs. 5 million, while donors received only a small share of around Rs. 300,000. The remaining amount was distributed among agents, surgeons, and other staff.

Sources confirmed that eight FIRs have been registered this year against those involved in the illegal organ trade. Under the law, the accused face up to 10 years of imprisonment and the professional licenses of the involved surgeons are also being suspended.