178 cases registered, over 148,000 challans issued for traffic violations in Rawalpindi in January

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP):The City Traffic Police registered 178 cases and issued 148,638 challans for traffic law violations on various roads across the district during January, collecting fines amounting to millions of rupees.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam said on Tuesday the challans were issued for a wide range of violations, while first information reports were registered in cases involving serious breaches of traffic laws.

He said motorcyclists topped the list of violators during the month, with 49,205 challans issued for riding without helmets. A further 19,721 challans were issued for driving without a valid licence, while 17,089 were issued for one-way violations. Moreover, 62,623 challans were issued for other traffic offences.

The CTO said effective law enforcement led to a marked decline in traffic violations during the month, adding that helmet use among citizens had increased to 95 per cent due to sustained enforcement efforts.

He said operations against traffic violations would continue during the current month, emphasising that the objective of law enforcement was not to issue challans but to safeguard the lives of road users.

Farhan Aslam said challans were issued to reform violators and promote compliance, adding that the City Traffic Police’s primary focus remained road safety and traffic education.