170 students land at MIAP from Kyrgyzstan

170 students land
MULTAN, May 22 (APP): As many as 170 Pakistani students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan landed at Multan International Airport (MIAP) by an Aero Nomad Airline on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for  Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCAA) said that flight ANK 4587 carrying 170 students and six crew members landed at 3:44 am.
He informed that the  Airport and OPF officials received the evacuated students from Kyrgyzstan adding that they were given refreshment by Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) officials.
A total of 23 students were provided transportation to drop them to other cities, the spokesperson concluded.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services