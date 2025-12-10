17 arrested on gambling charges

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The police arrested 17 accused on the charge of gambling from the area of Factory Area and Thikriwala police station during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police conducted raids at various gambling dens and nabbed 17 people including Siddique, Yousuf, Dilshad, Kamran, Hasan, Tariq, etc. red handed while gambling on ludo and play-cards.

The police recovered bet money, ludo dices, plying-card packets and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway, he added.