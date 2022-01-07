168 independent candidates elected chairman on village, neighborhood councils in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Jan 07 (APP):As many as 168 independent candidates have been elected chairman on village and neighborhood councils during December 19 Local Bodies Elections in Peshawar.

According to final consolidated results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan, out of 357 Village and Neighborhood Council chairman seats of Peshawar, results of 331 have been declared so far by the Election Commission.



According to the results, ANP has clinched maximum 53 chairman seats of village and Neighborhood Councils in Peshawar followed by Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) 44 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (21), Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (16), Jumat e Islami (14), Tahrik e Labaik Pakistan (three) and Rah-e-Haq Party (one) seat respectively. As many as 11 chairman were elected unopposed.



In Peshawar City tehsil council, the results of 126 village and neighborhood councils out of total 130 were declared where independent candidates secured maximum 42 chairman seats followed by ANP 35, JUIF 13 and PPP 13 each, PTI 11, JI 4, Muslim League 3 and Pakistan Rah e Haq Party one while four candidates elected unopposed.



In Mathra Tehsil, 23 chairman were elected as independent candidates, 14 of JUIF, four of PPP, two JI and one of PMLN. Likewise in Shah Alam tehsil, 23 chairman clinched victory as independent candidates, 10JUIF, two each of Mulsim League, PPP and JI and one of ANP while three candidates elected unopposed.



In Chamkani Tehsil, 31 chairmen were elected in independent capacity while four of ANP, two each of PPP and JI besides one each of PTI, Tahrik e Labaik and JUIF while four chairman were elected unopposed.



In Badabar tehsil, 22 chairmen were elected independent candidates, eight of ANP, three each of JUIF and JI and one of PMLN. In Peshtakhara tehsil, 19 chairmen clinched victory as independent candidates, five of ANP, four PTI,

three JUIF, two each of Muslim League and Tahrik e Labaik while in tehsil Hasankhel, eight candidates were elected chairman as independent candidates, one of JI and while one candidate was elected unopposed.