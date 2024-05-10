165,183 women in Sargodha benefiting from BISP programme

SARGODHA, May 10 (APP):Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sargodha Mazhar Awan said on Friday that 165,183 registered and eligible women were getting quarterly BISP payments of Rs10,500 in the district.

Talking to APP here, he said that 22,540 beneficiaries in Kot Momin, 13,450 in Sahiwal, 72,335 in Sargodha, 16,714 deserving women in Shahpur, 17,034 in Sillanwali, 14,495 in Bhalwal and 8,612 women in Bhera were getting the BISP payments.

He said the BISP tranche for the month of May would be released soon. He said that a survey process under the BISP would continue till June 30, 2024.