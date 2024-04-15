16 drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Police arrested 16 drug peddlers and seized hashish and liquor on Monday. A report said Shakeel Ahmad was held with 1.5-kg hashish from railway crossing, Jaranwala road while Zafar Iqbal was arrested with 1.5 kg hashish and 1.25-kg hashish was recovered from Samoel Talib from Chak No 229-RB.
Police also recovered 20 liter liquor from Ahmad Ali in 283-GB, 15-liter from Sharafat in 229-RB, 30-liter from Ali in 96-RB, 22-liter from Muqaddas, 10-liter from Riaz, 62-liter from Abdul Rehman, 40-liters from Sagar Maseih from Dijkot Road, 7-liter from Waqas, 10-liter from Husnain, 6-liter from Faisal, 15-liter from Atif, 24-liter from Qasim and Ahmad. Police registered separate cases against the accused.

