16 cases of land disputes resolved

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 02 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq, heard 16 public complaints related to illegal land occupation and property disputes in Bahawalpur City. The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (retd) Tayyab Sami Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khaleel Ahmed, and ASP Ghaffar.

During the proceedings, all applications were reviewed in detail, and several cases were resolved on the spot, with immediate instructions issued for corrective action. Dr. Farhan Farooq stated that, due to timely measures taken by the district administration, many citizens have already been restored possession of their rightful properties.

Affected citizens expressed gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, noting that the initiative reflects a strong commitment by the Punjab government and district administration to provide meaningful relief to the public. The district administration reaffirmed its resolve that no citizen will be denied justice and that strict action against all elements involved in illegal land grabbing will continue without exception.