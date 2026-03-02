Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeDomestic156 POs arrested during last week
Domestic

156 POs arrested during last week

38
SARGODHA, Mar 02 (APP):Police after launching crackdown against proclaim offenders (POs) netted 156 POs during the last week here.
According to Police spokesman, raiding teams of different police stations raided at different localities and arrested 156 POs who were wanted to police in several FIRs including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity, robberies, cattle theft, bike lifting and others.
The arrested POs included Usman, Suleman, Tahir, Majeed, Shamshad, Sohail, Anwer, Rehmat, Rehmatullah, Nouman, Naeem, Shehzad, Tariq, Khaleel, Amroz, Ehtisham, Asghar, Iqbal, Zaheer, Zahoor, Zeeshan, Zaeem, Imran, Abbas, Iftikhar, Shafqat, Shafeeq, Sharjeel, Saqib, Shaheen, Saboor, Ghaffar, Ghafoor, Tariq and others.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan