156 POs arrested during last week

SARGODHA, Mar 02 (APP):Police after launching crackdown against proclaim offenders (POs) netted 156 POs during the last week here.

According to Police spokesman, raiding teams of different police stations raided at different localities and arrested 156 POs who were wanted to police in several FIRs including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity, robberies, cattle theft, bike lifting and others.

The arrested POs included Usman, Suleman, Tahir, Majeed, Shamshad, Sohail, Anwer, Rehmat, Rehmatullah, Nouman, Naeem, Shehzad, Tariq, Khaleel, Amroz, Ehtisham, Asghar, Iqbal, Zaheer, Zahoor, Zeeshan, Zaeem, Imran, Abbas, Iftikhar, Shafqat, Shafeeq, Sharjeel, Saqib, Shaheen, Saboor, Ghaffar, Ghafoor, Tariq and others.