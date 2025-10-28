1500kg rotten meat destroyed

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 28 (APP):A food safety team from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, seizing and destroying 1,500 kilograms of meat that was found to be unfit for human consumption due to a foul odor and discoloration. The operation took place at a slaughterhouse located on Ganesh Wah Canal Road.

The team, led by PFA Director Operations South Shahzad Khan Magsi, ordered the immediate shutdown of the slaughterhouse until the owners bring their operations in line with the standards set under the Pure Food Act. During the inspection, officials discovered that the meat, which was intended for distribution to various marriage halls and food outlets, had a strong stench and a noticeable color change, making it unsafe for consumption.

The PFA has emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene and proper food safety practices to prevent such incidents and ensure public health.