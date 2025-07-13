15,000 students appear in entry test for admission to UAF

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 13 (APP): The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Sunday conducted the first entrance test for undergraduate degree admissions in which more than 15,000 candidates appeared.

According to Convener Admission Committee Dr Nadeem Abbas, foolproof arrangements were ensured for the candidates and their parents.

He said that online registration for second entrance test will be held from July 14 to July 28 and the test will be held on August 03 (Sunday).

He said that the test centers are established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Burewala and Depalpur.

After the entry test, the candidate will apply for their chosen undergraduate degrees programs at Main Campus Faisalabad and its sub-campuses. More details in this regard could be obtained from university website wwe.uaf.edu.pk, he added.

He further said that postgraduate admissions deadline for online registration for 2nd GAT/GRE Subject-type test for the Academic Session 2025-2026, has been extended until July 21, 2025 while the test will be held on July 27.

He said that the UAF is ranked as the 34th best university in Agriculture and Forestry according to QS ranking.

He said that UAF has made remarkable strides in academia, research and innovation. Being the first ever agricultural institution in sub-continent, UAF has played a pioneering role in advancing agriculture and ensuring food security, he added.