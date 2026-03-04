15,000 acres of land brought under cotton crop cultivation across division

FAISALABAD, Mar 04 (APP): As many as 15,000 acres of land has been brought under cotton crop cultivation across the division against the target set by the Agriculture department for cultivation of the crop over 95,000 acres of land.

The detail was shared by the Agriculture Director Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood during a meeting of the Divisional Committee for Wheat Crop Management and Monitoring held under the chair of Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner urged for utilizing all publicity means to create awareness among the farmers about cultivation of cotton crop.

He asked the Irrigation department to take appropriate measures to provide water to the crop. The commissioner said that providing all possible facilities to the farmers is a priority.

Deputy Commissioners Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated through video link.