1500 new employees recruited, holidays of RWMC, WASA staff canceled to defeat dengue: Dr Jamal Nasir

RAWALPINDI, Jul 06 (APP):Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday said that as many as 1500 new employees had been recruited in the District Health Authority department while holidays of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Health Authority staff had been canceled to control the looming threat of dengue spread.

Presiding over a meeting along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha to review anti-dengue arrangements,he directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance and ensure the training of anti-dengue teams and their presence in field.

The minister asked the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to recruit sanitary workers for ensuring cleanliness in housing societies fall in their jurisdiction.

Dr Jamal further directed the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to obtain No Objection Certificates from the heads of departments that anti-dengue SOPs were being implemented in their offices and government residences.

He directed the officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to register FIRs against those involved in throwing garbage in the Nullah Lai and provide alternate places to make shift markets and rough houses set up along Katarian bridge.

Dr Jamal said that RDA will conduct third party validation of anti-dengue activities of municipal corporation.

He said that the prevailing weather condition was favorable for dengue larvae upbringing and recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis

The health minister directed the adoption of arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

Furthermore,Dr Jamal directed the concerned to remove stagnant water in graveyards and other public places to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in any arrangements

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that 192 FIRs while 24 people had been arrested over the violations of the SOPs in the district.

He informed that Rs 300,000 fine was also imposed over the violations.

The health official further briefed that highest number of larvae was found in 425 under construction sites,308 in plots 112 in shops and 125 in graveyards.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nidhart Ali, Director RDA Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers participated in the meeting.

Sponsored Ad