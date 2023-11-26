150 bags of fertilisers seized

ferlizer dealer
FAISALABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Agriculture (Extension) Department has seized 150 bags of fertilizers without brand name from a godown of a dealer.
A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood conducted raid in Chak No 257-RB and recovered 150 bags of fertilizers worth Rs 800,000 from the godown of a dealer.
The fertilizer bags were without any brand name; therefore the dealer was directed to produce sale registration certificate. However, he failed to produce the required documents. Later on, he was directed to produce the sale registration certificate within a couple of days; otherwise, his shop and godown would be sealed, he added.

