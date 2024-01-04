15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

15 units of Tarbela Dam closed
HARIPUR, Jan 04 (APP):Power shortages are on the rise due to the closure of 15 production units after the reduction in water release from Tarbela Dam reported on Thursday.
According to the Public Relations Department of Tarbela Dam, it has been reported that only two units are currently operational, producing 271 megawatts of electricity, leading to an increase in load shedding.
The closure of the majority of the power plant’s production units has sparked concern about increased load shedding in the region.

