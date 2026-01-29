15 power theft held,29 cases registered

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA,Jan 29 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha Circle on Thursday apprehended 15 individuals and registered 29 cases as part of its ongoing crackdown on electricity theft.

According to a FESCO spokesperson,task force teams,under the directives of the Superintendent Engineer, conducted raids across the region to catch those involved in illegal power connections and meter tampering.

In the last 24 hours,one individual was arrested in Sargodha city and three cases were registered against consumers in Shahpur.

Additionally,five thieves were caught red-handed while attempting to steal electricity through unauthorized connections.

FESCO urged the public to report any instances of electricity theft to help protect the interests of lawful consumers and prevent further financial losses.