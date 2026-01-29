Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeDomestic15 power theft held,29 cases registered
Domestic

15 power theft held,29 cases registered

1
- Advertisement -
SARGODHGA,Jan 29 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha Circle on Thursday apprehended 15 individuals and registered 29 cases as part of its ongoing crackdown on electricity theft.
According to a FESCO spokesperson,task force teams,under the directives of the Superintendent Engineer, conducted raids across the region to catch those involved in illegal power connections and meter tampering.
In the last 24 hours,one individual was arrested in Sargodha city and three cases were registered against consumers in Shahpur.
Additionally,five thieves were caught red-handed while attempting to steal electricity through unauthorized connections.
FESCO urged the public to report any instances of electricity theft to help protect the interests of lawful consumers and prevent further financial losses.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan