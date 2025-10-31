15 power pilferers nabbed

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Oct 31 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, has apprehended 15 individuals involved in power pilferage and registered 29 cases during its ongoing crackdown against electricity theft.

A FESCO spokesperson reported on Friday that task force teams, acting on the orders of the Superintendent Engineer, conducted raids across various areas within the circle to catch power pilferers in the act.

In the last 24 hours alone, authorities arrested one individual in Sargodha City, registered three cases against consumers in Shahpur, and apprehended five thieves caught red-handed while stealing electricity through unauthorized connections and tampering with meters.

FESCO vowed to continue its efforts to combat power theft and ensure the integrity of its services.