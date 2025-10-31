15 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 31 (APP): The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has released updated statistics on dengue prevention and control, highlighting ongoing surveillance and enforcement measures as of today. The data shows 15 more cases added during the last 24 hours.

In hospital-based disease surveillance for the year, a total of 20,278 patients have been screened across the district of which 1,322 cases have been confirmed as dengue. Currently, 32 confirmed cases are admitted for treatment, with zero deaths recorded.

During vector surveillance efforts involving 1,359 teams, more than 6.1 million houses have been inspected, of which 197,816 tested positive. Additionally, 1,757,072 spots were checked, identifying 27,370 positive sites and a total of 225,186 larvae.

To enforce compliance and combat breeding sites, punitive actions have resulted in 4,721 FIRs filed, 1,906 sealings issued, 3,655 challans distributed, and fines totaling 11,283,007 imposed for larva detection and violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).