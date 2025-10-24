15 kg hashish ,2 kg heroin seized, three held in Khyber

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 24 (APP):In a crackdown on narcotics, Jamrud police arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized a large quantity of drugs in separate operations on Friday .

Acting on a zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers, the police recovered 15 kilograms of hashish and 2 kilograms of heroin from the suspects.

During the first operation, police set up a checkpoint in the Ghariza Canal area and arrested two pedestrians, identified as Aqeel and Ikhlaq, after recovering 15 kg of hashish from their possession.

In a separate action on the Kharki Abad Bypass, police arrested a suspect named Fareedullah and recovered 2 kg of heroin from him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal commended his team and stated that the drug trade is a social poison. He affirmed that operations against drug dealers would continue across the district.